PUB to work with school to counsel, educate two boys who fished illegally at Merlion Park

SINGAPORE: Two boys who were filmed fishing illegally at Merlion Park in the Marina Bay area have been identified, with Singapore's national water agency PUB saying it will work with the boys' school to counsel and educate them.



PUB did not identify the school or the boys.

The water agency had posted an appeal for information on Friday (Sep 7), after a short video of the incident appeared on the SBS - Sure Boh Singapore Facebook page on Thursday.

"We would like to thank concerned members of public for expressing your views on this matter. Please be assured that we will work with the school to counsel and educate the students on the fishing regulations and the designated fishing locations," PUB said.



In the video, the boys who look to be in their teens are seen reeling in what appeared to be a huge peacock bass. Cheers can be heard in the background as one of the boys pulled the fish from the water.



PUB left a comment on the Facebook post on Friday morning, saying that it is illegal to fish at Merlion Park.



The agency later said on its own Facebook page that it was investigating the incident.



In a subsequent update, PUB thanked those who helped it in the investigation.



PUB had reminded the public "to only fish at designated spots" in its Facebook post.

Fishing is only permitted at designated areas in 15 selected reservoirs and waterways, such as Bedok Reservoir, Geylang River, Jurong Lake, Kranji Reservoir, Lower Peirce Reservoir, Lower Seletar Reservoir and Pang Sua Canal.

