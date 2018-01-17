PUB working with developer to improve drainage after Tampines flash flood

SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB will be working with the developer of a construction site to improve drainage at the access road to a work site, following a flash flood at Tampines Avenue 12 last week, PUB said in a media statement on Wednesday (Jan 17).

Intense rains aggravated by the obstruction of an earth drain by a construction access road were why Tampines Avenue 12 experienced a flash flood on Jan 8, the agency said, adding that there was no blockage in the roadside drain along Tampines Avenue 12.

The situation was instead "aggravated" by storm runoff flowing down at an adjacent site, which should have been channelled into an earth drain near the work site, said PUB.

"Our investigations showed that a temporary construction access road built by the contractor had obstructed the earth drain," said PUB. "This caused the water to overflow into the roadside drain at Tampines Avenue 12."

The agency will work with the developer to improve drainage at the access road, and a permanent drainage system will be built "in tandem" with the upcoming development project, PUB added.

Channel NewsAsia understands a HDB development is being constructed at the site in question.



