Singapore

Police investigating man over public assembly without permit in Marina Bay

File photo of Singapore Police Force (Photo: Jeremy Long)
SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man is under investigation for participating in a public assembly without a permit, police said on Wednesday (Dec 25). 

The Indian national "allegedly carried out the activity in Marina Bay, to show his opposition to India's Citizenship Amendment Bill", said the authorities in a news release. 

The probe followed a report that was made on Tuesday, they added. 

Organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is illegal in Singapore. 

"The police will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries," the authorities said. 

