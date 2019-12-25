Police investigating man over public assembly without permit in Marina Bay

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man is under investigation for participating in a public assembly without a permit, police said on Wednesday (Dec 25).

The Indian national "allegedly carried out the activity in Marina Bay, to show his opposition to India's Citizenship Amendment Bill", said the authorities in a news release.

The probe followed a report that was made on Tuesday, they added.

Organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is illegal in Singapore.

"The police will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries," the authorities said.