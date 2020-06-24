Dates of Singapore public holidays for 2021 released, include 4 long weekends

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday (Jun 24) released the dates of Singapore's public holidays for 2021.

There will be four long weekends next year, with public holidays falling on a Friday or a Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three public holidays fall on a Friday:

New Year's Day (Jan 1)

Chinese New Year (Feb 12 and Feb 13)

Good Friday (Apr 2)

One public holiday falls on a Monday:

National Day (Aug 9)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other public holidays are: