Dates of Singapore public holidays for 2022 released, include 5 long weekends

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (Apr 6) released the dates of Singapore's public holidays for 2022.

There will be five long weekends next year, with public holidays falling on a Friday, Monday and Tuesday and two Sundays.

Three public holidays fall on a Sunday:

- Labour Day (May 1)

- Vesak Day (May 15)

- Christmas Day (Dec 25)

Two public holidays fall on a Monday:

- Hari Raya Puasa (May 2)

- Deepavali (Oct 24)

Tuesday, May 3 will also be a public holiday.

One public holiday falls on a Friday:

- Good Friday (Apr 15)

The other public holidays are

- New Year's Day (Jan 1)

- Chinese New Year (Feb 1 and Feb 2)

- Hari Raya Haji (Jul 9)

- National Day (Aug 9)