COVID-19: Public libraries to reopen on Jul 1, seating and study areas remain closed

SINGAPORE: Public libraries will reopen to the public on Jul 1 with shorter opening hours, as well as limits on the number of people allowed and duration of visits, said the National Library Board (NLB) on Wednesday (Jun 24).

The National Library, all public libraries and the National Archives of Singapore will operate from 11am to 7pm daily until further notice.

Libraries will operate on a "borrow and go" basis, said NLB, meaning people will be able to borrow and return physical materials, as well as use reservation and book drop services.

However, all seating and study areas, including newspaper and multimedia stations, will not be available. All programmes, guided tours and events will also continue to be suspended.

"Patrons are encouraged to use the NLB mobile app to scan and borrow physical library materials as a means of contactless borrowing," said NLB.



Libraries are among the many public facilities that are resuming operations in Phase 2 of Singapore's post-"circuit breaker" reopening.

In line with safe distancing measures, there will be a limit of 50 people on each floor at libraries.

"We will also implement timed entry and limit each patron’s visit to our public libraries to 30 minutes," said NLB, adding that visitors are encouraged to make an online booking for their preferred slots.



For those visiting the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library and the National Archives of Singapore, an online booking will be required.

More details on the online booking system will be provided at a later date, said NLB.

Visitors can check the NLB mobile app or visit https://go.gov.sg/library-visit-crowd to get real-time information on crowd capacity in the libraries and archives before heading down.

Cleaning and sanitisation of "high touch points" will be carried out once every two hours, NLB said.

During the COVID-19 circuit breaker period, NLB had extended the loan period for physical library materials from three to six weeks. This loan period extension will continue until Dec 31.

