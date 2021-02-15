Public servant arrested over leak of police look-out message on Tampines stabbing suspect

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old public servant has been arrested for wrongful communication of information under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), said police on Monday (Feb 15).

The man had allegedly taken a photograph of a police look-out message about the suspect of a stabbing incident in Tampines and shared it via WhatsApp with his friend, a 60-year-old man who was not authorised to receive the classified information.

The message was then further disseminated by the 60-year-old man to other unauthorised recipients, resulting in wider circulation of the information.

The look-out message was issued at 7.30am on Feb 10 to various law enforcement agencies, after the suspect was identified. The stabbing incident in Tampines was reported at 6.30am.

That same day, police were alerted to an image of the official document being posted on social media and circulated online via message applications.



Police investigations are ongoing.

"The Government takes a serious view of any wrongful communication of confidential information and will deal firmly with anyone who does so," said the police.

If found guilty of wrongful communication of information under the OSA, the man can be fined up to S$2,000 and jailed up to two years.

Those who further circulate the confidential information received may be similarly liable under the OSA.

