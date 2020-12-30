Two men who assisted police with voyeurism arrests receive Public Spiritedness Award

SINGAPORE: Two men who assisted police with voyeurism incidents at MRT stations, leading to the arrest of the perpetrators, were among 15 individuals who received the Public Spiritedness Award (PSA) in December.

"Given the high volume of daily commuters, our public transport system is an attractive target for criminals," said the police in a news release on Wednesday (Dec 30).

The awards from the Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) are given in recognition of the individuals' efforts to assist the police in incidents that happened onboard public transport nodes such as MRT stations and bus interchanges.

In the first case, Mr Lee Jun Jie noticed a man behaving suspiciously on board a train that was heading towards MacPherson MRT station.



"The man had slipped the mobile phone under a woman’s skirt and took upskirt photos of her," said the police.



"The act caught Mr Lee’s attention and he assisted the police to detain the man."



The man was then arrested for voyeurism.

The second incident happened on Oct 15.

"Mr Chan Heng Wei saw a man who had slipped a mobile phone under a woman's skirt on the escalator at Ang Mo Kio MRT station," said police.

Mr Chan immediately alerted the woman and reported the incident to the police.

The man was subsequently arrested for voyeurism after investigations.

“It is heartening to see members of the public who display courage and civic-mindedness to report the commission of a crime," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Fanny Koh Bee Yuan.

Ms Koh, who is also TransCom commander, said that the individuals' vigilance and willingness to step forward to provide valuable information to the police is "truly commendable".



"They have showcased the strong partnership between the Police and the community that will continue to help keep the public transport network safe and secure," she said.

