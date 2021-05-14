Public transport can be 'very safe' if commuters keep their masks on and refrain from talking, says transport minister

SINGAPORE: While there might be “transient” crowding at certain train stations, public transport is “very safe” if commuters refrain from talking and keep their masks on, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday (May 14).

He was responding to a reporter’s question on possible measures to limit crowds in public transport during a press conference by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.

The transport minister said: “Be assured that the air ventilation within the train is actually very good. Excluding the opening and closing of train doors, every six minutes, all the air is being replenished.”

He added that until Friday's announcements of the latest measures, commuter volumes have been at around 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, with the figure dropping to between 50 and 60 per cent for public transport heading into the central business district.



The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been monitoring crowding on trains, and observed that crowding usually happens at a particular station at a certain time, dispersing once the train reaches the next station.

“So with good ventilation ... (if commuters) refrain from talking, keep your mask on, and LTA and the public transport operators running the train frequencies normally like pre-COVID, I think we can keep public transport very safe,” said Mr Ong.



