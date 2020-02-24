Commuters more satisfied with point-to-point transport services in 2019: Survey

SINGAPORE: Customers were more satisfied with point-to-point (P2P) services in 2019 compared to 2018, according to results of a survey commissioned by the Public Transport Council that were announced on Monday (Feb 24).

In the annual Point-to-Point Transport Services Customer Satisfaction Survey, P2P services received a mean satisfaction score of 8.1, up from 7.9 in 2018.

The score for private-hire car (PHC) services also went up from 7.9 to 9.2. In addition, the score increased across almost all service attributes for both taxi and PHC services.

"The survey results showed that over the last two years, there has been a convergence of satisfaction scores across both taxi and PHC services and that customer satisfaction has improved," said PTC in a news release.

Respondents indicated that pricing would be a key consideration in choosing PHCs over taxis, said PTC, adding that PHCs are also chosen over taxis due to ease of booking through mobile applications.

Commuters said the main reason they would choose a taxi was the ability to street-hail.

The survey was conducted from mid-August to early September last year with 1,503 users of taxi and PHC services aged 15 and above.



Respondents were asked to indicate on a scale of 1 to 10 the importance of and their satisfaction with key service attributes based on their most recent journey in a taxi or PHC, with 1 being "Not important at all/Very dissatisfied" and 10 being "Very important/Very satisfied".

The key service attributes were waiting time, ease of booking, service information, ride comfort, driver's knowledge of routes, customer service provided by the driver, safety of the service and taxi stand accessibility.



Respondents rated safety to be the most important taxi service attribute, followed by driver's knowledge of route and ease of booking. Among PHC service attributes, safety was also rated the most important, with driver's knowledge and ease of booking tied for second.

Safety was also the service attribute that both taxi and PHC users were most satisfied with, according to the survey.