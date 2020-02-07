Public transport satisfaction remained high in 2019, bus waiting times score 'significant improvement'

SINGAPORE: Satisfaction with public transport remained high in 2019, with a "significant improvement" in bus waiting times, the Public Transport Council (PTC) said on Friday (Feb 7).



The percentage of people who said they were satisfied with public transport was 99.4 per cent, the highest in five years.



The mean satisfaction score for public transport last year was 7.8 out of 10 points, according to the annual Public Transport Customer Satisfaction Survey commissioned by the PTC. The score was 7.7 in 2017 and 7.9 in 2018.



Reliability, ranked as the most important MRT attribute by commuters, improved from 7.6 in 2018 to 7.9 in 2019.



Mean satisfaction score for Reliability (Rail). (Image: Public Transport Council)

“This can be attributed to the significant improvement in the MRT network’s Mean Kilometres Between Failure (MKBF), from 690,000 train-km in 2018 to over 1 million train-km in 2019,” said the council, adding that it was result of increased maintenance efforts by public transport operators and the Government’s investments over the years.



Commuters’ satisfaction with MRT services in 2019 remained high with a mean satisfaction score of 7.7 out of 10.



Mean satisfaction score for MRT. (Image: Public Transport Council)

IMPROVED BUS WAITING TIMES

Bus services continued to perform well in 2019, maintaining a mean satisfaction score of 7.9.



The survey showed that there was significant improvement in the mean satisfaction score for waiting time, from 7.4 in 2018 to 8.0 in 2019.



Mean satisfaction score for bus services. (Image: Public Transport Council)

The council said this could be the outcome of the improved service levels with the Bus Service Reliability Framework, which incentivises the operators to minimise excess wait time for commuters.



AREAS FOR IMPROVEMENT

The satisfaction mean score for bus and MRT safety and security as well as bus stop and MRT station accessibility decreased in 2019 compared to the previous year.

The satisfaction mean score for bus interchange and bus stop accessibility was 8.1 in 2018 and 7.5 in 2019, while the satisfaction mean score for safety and security was 8.3 in 2018 and 8.0 in 2019.

For MRT station accessibility, the satisfaction mean score was 8.2 in 2018 and 7.7 in 2019. The safety and security mean score was 8.4 in 2018 and 7.7 in 2019.

The satisfaction survey was carried out by Nexus Link, an independent market research consultant, between mid-September and early October 2019.

A total of 4,997 commuters at MRT stations, bus interchanges and bus stops were polled during both peak and off-peak hours. The annual survey has been conducted since 2006. The aim of the survey is to understand commuters’ expectations and needs, as well as to identify areas for improvement.

Respondents were asked to provide a rating of "1 to 10" on their level of satisfaction with and the importance of eight bus and MRT service attributes, based on their latest journey on public transport.



The service attributes are safety and security, waiting time, reliability, service information, bus interchange or bus stop or MRT station accessibility, comfort, travel time and customer service.

