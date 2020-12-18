More than 300,000 public transport vouchers worth S$15 million disbursed to low-income households

SINGAPORE: More than 300,000 public transport vouchers worth more than S$15 million have been disbursed to low-income households, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and People's Association (PA) said on Friday (Dec 18).



Each public transport voucher is worth S$50 and they can be used to top up fare cards or buy monthly concession passes.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The vouchers were given out under the extended 2019 Public Transport Vouchers Exercise since its commencement on Nov 11 last year, said MOT and PA in a news release.



This includes the first tranche of public transport vouchers that were directly disbursed to low-income households under the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) ComCare short-to-medium-term assistance and long-term assistance schemes.



Eligible households can continue to apply for the public transport vouchers until Jan 31 and all disbursed vouchers must be redeemed by Jun 30 next year.

Households are eligible if their monthly household income from all sources per person does not exceed S$1,200.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Household income from all sources refers to regular income from employment and business, as well as income from investment, rental and other sources such as pension and cash contributions from relatives who are not staying in the same household. It also includes regular Government transfers such as the Workfare Income Supplement.



Eligible households who have yet to apply are encouraged to do so at their local community centres or clubs before the deadline.



The release added that the Citizens’ Consultative Committees will also assess and help deserving cases who marginally miss the eligibility criteria or provide additional public transport vouchers to households who may need more help.



Advertisement

About 30,000 low-income households under the MSF ComCare short-to-medium-term assistance and long-term assistance schemes would qualify automatically for the vouchers and receive a redemption letter directly via postal mail. They will need both the letter and their NRIC for redemption.



This will support low-income households who have been more adversely affected by the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The public transport voucher letters will be disbursed in two tranches. The first disbursement took place in mid-December, which is for ComCare recipients who were on short-to-medium-term assistance or long-term assistance as of Aug 31 this year.



The second tranche will be progressively disbursed from mid-March next year. This will benefit ComCare recipients who were not part of the first tranche and will be on short-to-medium-term assistance or long-term assistance Jan 31 next year.

