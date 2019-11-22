Pulau Tekong water supply fully resumes after disruption: PUB

SINGAPORE: The water supply on Pulau Tekong fully resumed on Thursday night (Nov 21), after more than a day of disruption.

Discoloured tap water was reported at some parts of the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) on Pulau Tekong on Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook update on Thursday, PUB said the water supply had fully resumed at 9.30pm and water samples tested safe for drinking and consumption.

The national water agency was notified of the incident at 7.30am on Wednesday and its officers went on site to carry out "flushing" of the water network.

"PUB officers carried out overnight operations and have completed the flushing of the water mains serving the internal service pipes for all camps," said the agency on Thursday.

"PUB worked with BMTC to carry out flushing of the camp’s service system and the water in the BMTC main pipes is now clear."

PUB officers test the water quality. (Photo: HQ BMTC Media Team)

Water wagons were deployed to provide a temporary water supply. (Photo: HQ BMTC Media Team)

Water wagons were also deployed to provide a temporary water supply to those affected.

The agency said it would continue to monitor the situation closely. Investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook update early on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said water in the main pipes at BMTC was clear and that water supply had "fully resumed".