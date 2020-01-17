Punggol Digital District on track for 2023 completion: JTC

SINGAPORE: The 50-hectare Punggol Digital District is on track for completion in 2023, with the first phase of a key feature - a central platform that will collect real-time data from the district - now completed.

"Both the physical and digital development of the Punggol Digital District are on track - with the groundbreaking of the first phase of the development as well as the ongoing development of the open digital platform," said Mr Ryan Lee, smart district division director at JTC Corp on Monday (Jan 13).

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Punggol Digital District on Friday was attended by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

At a media briefing organised by JTC, Government Technology Agency and ST Engineering earlier in the week, it was announced that the system design and architecture for the open digital platform has been finalised. Data and interoperability standards have also been established.

The open digital platform - which will collect real-time data from the district and can be used to roll out solutions such as optimising temperatures in buildings - is expected to be completely developed by the end of 2022.

From 2023 onwards, systems and technologies will be integrated onto the open digital platform, which will then be rolled out for industry, academia and community use when Punggol Digital District is launched.

The open digital platform is central to Punggol Digital District's development. Connected to sensors and systems around the district, the open digital platform receives real-time data that can then be used to develop solutions and better manage the district.

It will also enable the industry and academia in the Punggol Digital District to work closely to develop new ideas.

For instance, a company connected to a network of sensors within Punggol Digital District via the open platform would be able to collect real-time data on solar generation or building occupancy, rainfall and humidity.

Using this data, the company would be able to come up an idea on how best to optimise energy usage.

The company can then deploy the solution within the district to test it out and even share findings with other companies in the district to create even better solutions.

"The idea is that it will be a piece of software that sits upon a underlying infrastructure that we will be putting into place from day one in Punggol Digital District and this software will link up all the smart technology systems and our network of sensors within the Punggol Digital District onto a single platform," said Mr Lee.

"At the end of the day, we hope that the open digital platform through the open sharing of data will facilitate the conceptualisation and development of new ideas and also the testing of ideas within the Punggol Digital District."

The Punggol Digital District will incorporate a business park, the Singapore Institute of Technology’s new campus as well as community facilities. It is slated to open progressively from 2023 and will create 28,000 jobs in fields such as cybersecurity and data analytics.

Punggol Digital District was first announced as part of the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Draft Master Plan in 2013.