2 taken to hospital after accident involving 3 cars and a taxi along Punggol East Road

SINGAPORE: Two people were taken to the hospital after a traffic accident involving three cars and a taxi along Punggol East Road on Sunday (Aug 2) evening, said the Singapore Police Force.



The police said they were alerted to an accident at around 7.40pm involving the four vehicles along Punggol East towards Punggol Drive.

A 64-year-old-male car driver was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital, while a 33-year-old female car passenger was taken conscious to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, said the police.



Video of the incident showed a black vehicle lying overturned in the middle of the road.

Several emergency response vehicles were at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

