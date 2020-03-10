Punggol extension on Cross Island Line to begin construction in 2022

SINGAPORE: Travel time between Pasir Ris and Punggol will be halved with the construction of an MRT line extension linking the two towns by 2031.

First announced during the launch of the 2040 Land Transport Master Plan last year, the 7.3km-long Cross Island Line-Punggol Extension will begin construction in 2022.

It will comprise four stations – Punggol, Riviera, Elias and Pasir Ris – with three of the stations serving as interchanges with other lines.

Image: LTA

Pasir Ris will link to the East-West Line as well as the upcoming first phase of the Cross Island Line, while Punggol will link to the North-East Line.

Riviera will connect to the existing station of the same name on the Punggol LRT line.

More than 40,000 households living near the stations will benefit from the new extension, Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said on Tuesday (Mar 10).

Image: LTA

Dr Puthucheary, who is also a Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, noted the gazetting of the Punggol extension was another step towards the completion of the Cross Island Line, which at 50km will be Singapore's longest fully underground MRT line when completed.

He was speaking during a visit to the site of tunnels leading to the future Punggol Coast MRT station – which will serve the upcoming Punggol Digital District when completed in 2023 – together with Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Sun Xueling.