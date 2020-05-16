Punggol Field death: 20-year-old man arrested, to be charged with murder

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday (May 16) over the death of a man at Punggol Field Road last week.

The suspect was arrested at 2.45am, said the police in a news release. He will be charged in court on Sunday with murder, which carries the death penalty.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is not known to the victim and is believed to have acted alone," said the police, adding that investigations are continuing.



The victim, a 38-year-old man, was found injured along Punggol Field on May 10.

He was taken to Sengkang General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The police said they will work with the prosecution to seek a court order for the suspect to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric evaluation.

"The solving of this case also reaffirms the close partnership between the police and the community, and the important role that the public plays in fighting crime," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation & Intelligence) and concurrent director CID Florence Chua.



"The police would like to thank members of the public for providing valuable information which aided investigations and contributed to the arrest."

