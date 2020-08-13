Police investigating 2 men for allegedly lodging false report about high-rise littering in Punggol

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating two men for allegedly lodging a false report, after one of them claimed his friend was a victim of high-rise littering, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (Aug 13).

The police received a call for assistance at Block 227A Sumang Lane in Punggol at about 6.25pm on Tuesday. A 25-year-old man claimed that his friend, a 35-year-old man, was a victim of high-rise littering and was injured by a glass bottle.



Advertisement

Advertisement

During the course of the investigations, police officers found “several inconsistencies” in both their accounts, SPF said.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man’s injuries were believed to be self-inflicted and the two men had allegedly conspired to provide false information to the police,” SPF said.

Investigations against both men are ongoing.



The offence of knowingly providing false information to a public servant carries a jail term of up to a year, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Thursday morning, The New Paper reported that a man who was at the foot of the block was struck on the head by a beer bottle inside a plastic bag, resulting in a 4-cm long wound.

It cited Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, which had quoted an eyewitness as claiming the victim was chatting with a group of friends when the bottle hit him on the head and caused him to bleed.



"The police would like to remind members of the public that police resources could have been put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies than investigating into false reports or false information," SPF said.

"Those who lodge false police reports or provide false information will face serious consequences under the law."