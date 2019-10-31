New link road connecting Pasir Ris and Punggol towns to open from Nov 17

SINGAPORE: A new link road will open on Nov 17 to connect Pasir Ris and Punggol, allowing for more direct travel between the two towns.

“The new link road will provide motorists with an additional route between the two towns and help ease the current traffic flow along the TPE,” the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Thursday (Oct 31).

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is part of the expansion of the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway and the Tampines Expressway (KPE/TPE) Interchange.

In order to facilitate this expansion, the existing KPE (TPE) slip road towards the TPE (SLE) interchange will be decommisioned from 5am on Nov 9, LTA said, adding that motorists will have to use exit 9C into a new slip road to the TPE (SLE).

A map showing the planned expansion of the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway and the Tampines Expressway Interchange. (Image: LTA)

To alert motorists, changes to the road network will be broadcast on radio and on LTA Traffic News. Informational and directional traffic signs will also be put up in the area closer to the opening and relocation dates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The expanded KPE/TPE interchange is set to be fully completed by June 2021.

