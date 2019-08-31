Punggol Primary School camp cut short after more than 50 students, teachers fall ill

SINGAPORE: A Punggol Primary School camp was cut short on Friday (Aug 30) after 51 students and teachers fell ill with diarrhoea, stomach discomfort and vomiting.



One student was hospitalised and has since been discharged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The camp for Primary 5 students began on Thursday at the MOE Dairy Farm Outdoor Adventure Learning Centre.

According to the school's principal Hanafi Asmore, three students experienced symptoms of diarrhoea, abdominal discomfort and vomiting that night.

By Friday, 46 students and five teachers had reported similar symptoms, said Mr Hanafi.



"On the evening of Aug 30, the school made the decision to curtail the camp in the interest of the students’ well-being," he added. The camp had been scheduled to run until Aug 31.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The principal said his school is working closely with the relevant government agencies to determine the cause of the incident.

In a joint statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Singapore Food Agency said they are investigating an incident of gastroenteritis.