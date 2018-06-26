Body found floating in Punggol Reservoir

SINGAPORE: The body of a 28-year-old man was found floating at Punggol Reservoir on Monday (Jun 25) evening.



It was earlier reported that his body was found at Lower Seletar Reservoir, but police later clarified that it was discovered at Punggol Reservoir.



He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man had gone fishing by himself before the incident.



Police have classified it as a case of unnatural death and investigations are ongoing.