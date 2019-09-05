Man suspected of setting fire to rubbish bins in Punggol arrested

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man suspected of setting fire to rubbish bins in Punggol has been arrested.

The police said in a statement that they received multiple reports of fires at three locations in Punggol - Edgefield Plains, Punggol Drive and Punggol Road - on Thursday (Sep 5) at about 12.10am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rubbish bins and discarded items were damaged by the fire.

The man was arrested within 10 hours of the first report being made, police said.

He will be charged in court with mischief by fire.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Advertisement