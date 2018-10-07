New Punggol Town Hub to be open in 2021 with hawker centre and library

SINGAPORE: Punggol residents will have more to look forward to come 2021 with the opening of Punggol Town Hub (PTH) that will feature a new hawker centre and library among other amenities.

This was announced on Sunday (Oct 7) at Punggol Town Square, where some 1,000 residents got a glimpse of the new town hub during the groundbreaking ceremony which was held together with the Children’s Day carnival.

The integrated hub, managed by the People’s Association (PA), will bring together programmes and services from multiple agencies.

Residents can also look forward to a new hawker centre, public library, revamped Punggol Vista CC which will be about seven times the size of the current void deck CC, a childcare centre and multiple health service centres at PTH.

An artist's impression of the Punggol Town Hub. (Photo: PA)

The 42,300 sq m hub will be located opposite Waterway Point, and next to the upcoming Punggol Regional Sports Centre. It will also be connected to Punggol MRT, Punggol Town Square and Sam Kee LRT Station.

And to help residents lead active and healthy lifestyles, the cycling path around Punggol Town Hub will be integrated with the larger cycling network of Punggol.

Adviser to Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Grassroots Organisation Dr Janil Puthucheary said the new development is a source of strength and cohesion for the neighbourhood.

An artist's impression of the Punggol Town Hub public library. (Photo: PA)

“The grassroots volunteers worked with the multiple government agencies for this town hub, which will also be an opportunity for the co-locating partners to have access to different types of facilities and work together on integrated programmes to better engage residents. Together, we can make Punggol a better home,” said Dr Puthucheary.

(From left to right) Senior Parliamentary Secretary Ms Sun Xueling, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary, Minister Ng Chee Meng and Mr Teo Ser Luck.

He was joined by PA deputy chairman and Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and fellow Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC advisers Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, Minister Ng Chee Meng, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Ms Sun Xueling and Mr Teo Ser Luck.

In the coming months, grassroots advisers will be consulting residents to find out what they would like to see in the new hub, and will work with stakeholders to try and meet these needs.