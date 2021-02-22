20 men activated to look for wild boar after two people hurt in Saturday attacks

SINGAPORE: Following wild boar attacks on Saturday (Feb 20), 20 men have been activated to look for the wild boar involved, said Punggol West Member of Parliament Sun Xueling.

"My heart goes out to the two persons hurt by a wild boar in Punggol last night," said Ms Sun in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

"I hope they recover soon and that they will also recover from the trauma of the incident."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received two separate calls for assistance - the first was at about 9.10pm at 308B Punggol Walk, and the second at 9.30pm at 310A Punggol Walk.

Both people were taken to Sengkang General Hospital, said SCDF.

Ms Sun said that she had been in contact with NParks and the police since the night before, with both parties providing her updates throughout the day.

She added that the men are continuing to search for the boar to ensure it does not go near residents. Ms Sun did not specify who these 20 men were or what organisation they were from.

Several signs have been put up along the waterway by NParks to advise residents on what to do when encountering a wild boar, she added.

CNA has contacted Ms Sun for more information.

Four people were fined in January for feeding wild boars at Lorong Halus, not far from a park in Pasir Ris where a wild boar attack took place last year.

Members of the public can report wild boar encounters by calling the NParks Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

