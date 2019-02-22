Man caught trying to smuggle puppies and duck eggs through Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old man was caught trying to smuggle three puppies through Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday (Feb 17).

Officers found the puppies hidden under layers of carpet in a basket, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The case was referred to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) as the man did not possess an import permit and valid health certificates, said ICA.

One of the puppies died, it added, while the other two have been placed in quarantine under the care of AVA.

Another 20 duck eggs and a bullet-shaped keychain were also found in the car. The duck eggs were destroyed, said ICA.

"The case of the bullet-shape keychain was also referred to the Singapore Police Force for investigation," it added.

A bullet-shaped keychain was also found in the car. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

"Smuggled animals are of unknown health status and may introduce exotic diseases, such as rabies, to Singapore," said the authority. "Similarly, illegally imported food products are from unknown sources."

"Apart from food safety concerns, we have to remain vigilant to prevent diseases such as bird flu from being introduced into Singapore through such food products."

Last December, the authorities caught another man trying to enter Singapore with puppies hidden in the spare tyre compartment of his car.

The 25-year-old was found with 12 sedated puppies crammed into the small space.