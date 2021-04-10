Puppies rescued from fire at pet store at Upper Thomson Road

SINGAPORE: Puppies were rescued by firefighters early Saturday (Apr 10) morning after a fire broke out in a pet store in Upper Thomson Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at about 1.15am on Saturday to a fire at 197 Upper Thomson Road. Firefighters forced their way into the premises and extinguished the fire with one water jet.



They rescued 19 puppies from the premises, the SCDF said, adding that no other injuries were reported.

"SCDF would like to thank a few passers-by who helped out by taking care of the puppies outside the store while the firefighting operation was ongoing," said the force.



The fire involved a dehumidifier in the pet store, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

