Batch of Pure Tassie fruit juice recalled due to unsafe level of toxin: SFA

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for the Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice, after an unsafe level of a toxin called patulin was detected in a sample of the product, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday (Apr 21).

Patulin is a mycotoxin, a naturally occurring toxin produced by certain moulds.

The Centre for Food Safety of Hong Kong's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department had found that the toxin in the product sample exceeded the maximum limit for patulin in fruit juice as stated in the Singapore Food Regulations.

"This may cause the product to be unsafe for consumption. Nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting associated with the ingestion of patulin have been reported," said SFA.

The implicated products are contained in 1.5-litre bottles with a best before date of Oct 6, 2020, said SFA.



The product has been recalled in Hong Kong and SFA has directed Cold Storage Singapore, which imports it, to recall the product as well. Recall is ongoing.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should not consume it. They may contact the importer at 1800 8918 100 for enquiries and for exchange or refund of products.

