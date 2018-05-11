Qi Ji's Nex outlet suspended for selling 'unclean food'

SINGAPORE: The Nex outlet of local food chain Qi Ji has been suspended for two weeks by the National Environment Agency (NEA) for selling "unclean food" and failing to register an assistant.

According to the suspension notice, posted on Friday (May 11) on NEA's website, the branch at 23 Serangoon Central, #03-10, Nex had accumulated 12 demerit points in the past 12 months for the offences.

Qi Ji was also fined S$800. The suspension is from May 11 to May 24.

All food handlers working in the outlet will be required to attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again before they can resume work as food handlers, NEA said in the notice.

Qi Ji posted on its Facebook page on Friday morning that its Nex outlet will be closed and apologised for the inconvenience caused. The store will resume operations on May 25, it added.





The food chain operates 12 other outlets across Singapore.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Qi Ji for more information.