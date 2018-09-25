QR code parking system for shared bicycles to start next year; offenders face fines, bans

SINGAPORE: A Quick-Response (QR) code parking system for shared bicycles will be implemented next year to ensure users do not park indiscriminately, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (Sep 25).

Those who fail to park properly and scan the QR code will be charged S$5 by licensed operators, LTA added in the news release.

Users who park indiscriminately three times in one year will be banned from using all bicycle-sharing services for up to a year.

Both the QR code parking system and the ban will begin in January next year, LTA said, adding that it will start to install the QR codes progressively at public bicycle parking spaces from the end of this month.

A public education campaign will also be launched in early October to educate users of shared bicycles on how to end their trips with QR codes.



Public education poster on QR code parking system. (Image: LTA)

The latest move is part of the new bicycle-sharing licensing regime. The Ministry of Transport had announced in March that LTA will "right-size" the shared bicycle fleet to manage indiscriminate bicycle parking and ensure the efficient use of shared bicycles and limited parking spaces.

By 2020, the number of bicycle parking lots in Singapore will be increased from 207,000 to 267,000, LTA said. About 7,000 lots have been added at locations such as public transport nodes, housing void decks and parks since the beginning of this year.



LTA said that 97 per cent of "key destinations" such as polyclinics, community centres, schools and town centres are now within a five-minute walk from bicycle parking spaces, up from 80 per cent at the start of this year. About 95 per cent of people living in private homes are now within a five-minute walk from bicycle parking lots, up from 90 per cent.

"LTA will continue to work with our partner agencies, private developers and building owners to expand the bicycle parking capacity islandwide, especially at locations with higher demand for bicycle parking," it said.

