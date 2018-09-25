QR code parking system for shared bicycles to start next year; offenders face fines, bans

SINGAPORE: A Quick-Response (QR) code parking system for shared bicycles will be implemented next year to ensure cyclists park the bicycles within proper parking spaces, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (Sep 25).

If users do not park properly and scan the QR code, they will be charged S$5 by licensed operators, LTA added in the news release.

Advertisement

Those who park indiscriminately three times in one year will be banned from using all bicycle-sharing services for up to a year.

Both the QR code parking system and the ban will begin in January next year, LTA said, adding that it will start to install the QR codes progressively at public bicycle parking spaces from the end of this month.

Public education poster on QR code parking system. (Image: LTA)

A public education campaign will also be launched in early October to educate users of shared bicycles on how to end their trips with QR codes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest move is part of the new bicycle-sharing licensing regime. The Ministry of Transport had announced in March that LTA will right-size the shared bicycle fleet to manage indiscriminate bicycle parking and ensure the efficient use of shared bicycles and limited parking spaces.

A total of 267,000 bicycle parking lots will also be made available for cyclists in Singapore by 2020.



"Since the start of this year, LTA and partner agencies have added 7,000 public bicycle parking spaces at convenient locations including public transport nodes, housing void decks and public parks," LTA said.

"LTA will continue to work with our partner agencies, private developers and building owners to expand the bicycle parking capacity islandwide, especially at locations with higher demand for bicycle parking."

LTA also said that accessibility to bicycle parking spaces has increased to 95 per cent for private homes and 97 per cent for key destinations.