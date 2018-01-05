Queues for chance to win S$9.7m Toto jackpot

SINGAPORE: Those hoping to win the Toto New Year Draw formed long queues at Singapore Pools outlets islandwide on Friday (Jan 5).

This year's prize has snowballed to a whopping S$9.7 million, as the three preceding draws had no Group 1 Prize winners.



The bets, opened since Tuesday, will close on Friday at 9pm with the draw taking place at 9.30pm.



By 9am on Friday, queues were already forming at an outlet at Yishun Avenue 5, which has been touted as one of the luckiest betting outlets in Singapore.



Queues started on Friday (Jan 5) from as early as 9am. (Photo: Christy Yip)

“Now it’s no longer lucky because they changed the door’s direction and affected the Feng Shui,” said a senior citizen who gave her name as Mdm Ang.



“But I come here to buy because I live nearby,” she added.



Members of the public queue at a Singapore Pools outlet in Chong Pang that has been deemed as one of the luckiest outlets in Singapore. (Photo: Christy Yip)

Another punter Mr Chen, who was waiting for his sister told Channel NewsAsia that even though there was a queue, it was fast moving.



“My sister is in the queue to buy for me because she has better luck. So we usually will get the luckiest people to queue for us,“ said Mr Chen.



“She joined the queue with about 50 people in front and was out in about 10 mins,” he added.



At another Singapore Pools outlet in Tanjong Pagar, the queue for the draw swelled at around noon.



A crowd in front of a Singapore Pools outlet on Jan 5, 2018. (Photo: Christy Yip)



“We work nearby so we came here during lunchtime. It shouldn’t take too long. We’re expecting to queue for 15 minutes or so,” said Ms Eve Larisa.



“We’re just buying Quick Pick because the winner is always from Quick Pick,” she added. Quick Pick bets are random numbers generated by the betting system.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Foreigners were also seen queuing to take part in the big draw.



Maayke Crijns from the Netherlands is betting on Toto for the first time.



“It’s fun just to see. I just wanted to experience it one time and see the madness around it. There’s no strategy because I just let the system pick the numbers,” she said.



Mr Cha, who works at a nearby photo shop, said queues started even before the Singapore Pools outlet in Tanjong Pagar Plaza opened.



“There were about 30 people already queuing before the shop opened at 8.30am,” he said.

The queues are expected to become longer throughout the day.