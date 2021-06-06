Shanmugam 'not so sure' Singapore moving in right direction on racial tolerance after man's racist remarks captured on video

SINGAPORE: Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said on Sunday (Jun 6) that he is "not so sure anymore" that Singapore is "moving in the right direction" on racial tolerance, after a viral video showed a man making racist remarks towards an interracial couple.

Sharing a Facebook video uploaded by Mr Dave Parkash, the minister said: "I used to believe that Singapore was moving in the right direction on racial tolerance and harmony. Based on recent events, I am not so sure anymore."

In the video, a man in a red polo shirt can be heard telling Mr Parkash and his girlfriend to date people of their "own race".

The man in red, who agreed he is a "Chinese Singaporean", then added: "I've got nothing against you personally, but I think it's racist that the Indian prey on Chinese girl."



When Mr Parkash called him a racist, the man in red agreed that he was. In the video, Mr Parkash said he is "half Indian, half Filipino", while his girlfriend is "half Singaporean Chinese, half Thai".



The police confirmed that reports have been lodged and investigations are ongoing. In an update on Sunday night, the police said that a 60-year-old man is assisting with investigations.



Mr Shanmugam said in his Facebook post that the video was sent to him and that he does not have the "full facts, just what I see in the video".



"If it’s accurate - then it's horrible. It seems like more people are finding it acceptable, to make 'in your face' racist statements - openly. And some try to explain away, each time something like this happens," he added.



He said this is "quite unacceptable" and "very worrying".

