40-year-old Singaporean detained under ISA for intending to join Islamic State in Syria

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old Singaporean was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) after investigations showed that he was "radicalised and harboured the intention" to travel to Syria to join Islamic State, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a press release on Tuesday (Jun 25).

The unemployed man was issued with an order of detention in January.

Two other people were issued with restriction orders under the ISA for their involvement in terrorism-related conduct, said MHA.

The ministry's release is reproduced below:

Order of Detention

Imran bin Mahmood

Imran bin Mahmood (Imran), a 40-year-old unemployed Singaporean, was detained in January 2019 under the ISA after investigations showed that he was radicalised and harboured the intention to travel to Syria to join the terrorist group ISIS.

Imran’s radicalisation began sometime in 2013 when he started listening to online lectures by foreign religious preachers, including those who preached about the imminent coming of the end-times. Through his exposure to the radical online material, Imran became a strong supporter of ISIS’s violent objectives and actions. By 2014, Imran had developed a desire to live under ISIS’s so-called caliphate in Syria/Iraq and researched on viable entry points for himself into Syria. He was willing to take up arms to defend or expand ISIS’s territory, and believed that he would achieve martyrdom if he died fighting for ISIS.

Imran questioned ISIS’s legitimacy when it started to suffer territorial losses in 2017, but did not denounce ISIS. He continued to believe that it was his religious duty to fight alongside any group trying to establish a rightful caliphate in Syria, and that his radical views were legitimate. He was also prepared to join militant and terrorist groups involved in the Syrian conflict, namely the Free Syrian Army and Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (an Al-Qaeda aligned faction).



Restriction Orders

Mohamad Fairuz bin Junaidi

Singaporean Mohamad Fairuz bin Junaidi (Fairuz), a 39-year-old food deliveryman, was issued with a RO in March 2019 after investigations found that he was influenced by ISIS’s radical ideology and had considered travelling to Syria to join ISIS.

Fairuz was emotionally affected by reports on the killing of Sunni Muslims in the Syrian civil war. He considered travelling to Syria to join ISIS and was prepared to take up arms and fight alongside ISIS. He believed that he would be a martyr if he died while doing so. He also refused to believe mainstream media reporting about ISIS’s atrocities, and saw them as fabrications to discredit the terrorist group.

Fairuz began to have doubts about ISIS’s legitimacy in 2017 after he read negative reports about ISIS on Facebook, and was also swayed by criticisms against ISIS. He will undergo counselling/rehabilitation while on RO.

Rasidah binte Mazlan

Singaporean Rasidah binte Mazlan (Rasidah), a 62-year-old production technician, was issued with a RO in March 2019, after investigations established that she had been in contact with multiple foreign entities suspected of involvement in terrorism-related activities, including individuals who had expressed support for ISIS.

Investigations showed that Rasidah’s contacts with these individuals were mainly driven by her deep sympathy for Muslims suffering in overseas conflicts. Her indiscriminate online activity rendered her vulnerable to adverse influence and recruitment by terrorist elements who pose a threat to Singapore. As such, she was placed on a RO to prevent her from resuming her contacts with such elements, and to allow her to undergo counselling/rehabilitation.



Release of ISA detainees



Four Singaporean ISA detainees have been released from detention in March and June 2019.

They are:

i. Abd Rahim bin Abdul Rahman (Abd Rahim; aged 50), a former Jemaah Islamiyah member who was detained in March 2012;



ii. Asyrani bin Hussaini (Asyrani; aged 30), a self-radicalised individual who was detained in March 2013 after he attempted to participate in the armed insurgency in Southern Thailand;

iii. Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari (Izzah; aged 24), a self-radicalised individual who was detained in June 2017 for supporting ISIS and harbouring the intention to make her way to Syria to join the group; and

iv. Muhammad Khairul bin Mohamed (Khairul; aged 26), a self-radicalised individual who was detained in June 2017 for harbouring the intention to undertake armed violence in Syria.



The four had shown good progress in their rehabilitation and assessed to no longer pose a security threat that require preventive detention. Abd Rahim’s detention was suspended with a Suspension Direction (SD)1 in March 2019. Asyrani was released on a RO when his OD expired in March 2019, while Izzah and Khairul were released on ROs when their ODs expired in June 2019.



Lapse of Restriction Order



The RO issued in June 2015 against a then 17-year-old Singaporean youth for supporting ISIS was allowed to lapse upon its expiry in June 2019 as he has shown good progress in his rehabilitation.

