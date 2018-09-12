Radicalised Singaporean IT engineer detained under Internal Security Act: MHA

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old Singaporean information technology engineer was detained in August under the Internal Security Act (ISA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Wednesday (Sep 12).

Investigations showed that Ahmed Hussein Abdul Kadir Sheik Uduman was radicalised and wanted to undertake armed violence in Syria in support of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS), MHA said.



His path to radicalisation began in 2013 when he turned to the Internet for religious knowledge.

Among other things, he followed the lectures of foreign radical ideologues, such as deceased Al-Qaeda ideologue Anwar al-Awlaki and several others who have been arrested or imprisoned for inciting violence or espousing support for terrorism, MHA said.

He grew to believe that the use of violence in the name of religion was justified and by late 2016, he was convinced that he should fight and die as a martyr for IS in its self-proclaimed caliphate in Syria and Iraq, according to MHA.

The ministry said Ahmed maintained regular contact with foreign pro-IS individuals on social media to keep up with the developments in IS. He also tried to influence some of his foreign online contacts to follow the violent teachings of the radical ideologues whom he had been following, because he wanted them to support ​​​​​​​IS.

Meanwhile, an Order of Detention against 39-year-old Munavar Baig Amina Begam was suspended in July this year, MHA added.



Amina was detained in November 2017 for supporting IS and harbouring the intention to make her way to Syria to join the terrorist group.

She was released from detention after it was assessed that she no longer posed an imminent security threat that required her to be placed in preventive detention, MHA said.

At the time of her detention last year, Amina was a housewife who harboured the intention to join IS in the conflict zone.

A naturalised Singaporean originally from India, she was radicalised by a foreign contact online, who shared pro-IS materials with her.

Amina was prepared to undergo military training and fight for the terrorist group in the Middle East if called upon, MHA said in an earlier news release, adding that she also shared materials promoting terrorism on social media.

