Compassvale Cape sign damaged, letters moved around creating 'unsightly mess': MP Raeesah Khan

SINGAPORE: A sign at the Compassvale Cape estate in Sengkang has been damaged and the letters moved around, “creating an unsightly mess, and a misspelling of 'Compassvale'”, MP Raeesah Khan (WP-Sengkang) said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Mar 2).

The post was accompanied with two photos of the sign showing it with four missing letters and with the spelling “VCMPASSOALE”.



A photo of the damaged Compassvale Cape sign posted on Facebook by MP Raeesah Khan (WP-Sengkang). (Photo: Facebook/Raeesah Khan)

“From what we understand, it’s a sign that has had problems before, and has been fixed multiple times,” Ms Khan said.

“One of the main reasons it gets damaged is because people lean on it, which weakens the fixtures.”



Responding to a comment on her post, Ms Khan said that the rearrangement of the letters in the second photo “wasn’t done by the contractors”.



Ms Khan said that a long-term fix for the issue is being sought, and asked residents to notify the town council if the sign is damaged or tampered with again.

“Town Council is now working on a way to ensure that the signs are fixed. Unfortunately, things like that do happen time to time,” she said.

She urged residents to cooperate by not leaning on the letters or moving them around.

“If you notice one of the letters are coming loose, or if someone is intentionally rearranging them, please notify the Town Council as soon as possible.”

