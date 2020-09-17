Police issue stern warning to Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan over online comments on race, religion

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued a stern warning to Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan over comments she made on social media in 2018 and earlier this year about race and religion.



"The police have completed their investigations and in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, have issued a stern warning to Ms Raeesah Khan for the offence of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race," SPF said in a statement on Thursday (Sep 17).

The warning was issued for both social media posts made by Ms Khan on Feb 2, 2018 and May 17, 2020.



The warning was also issued for "an additional offence of contempt by scandalising the court" for Ms Khan's social media post on Feb 2, 2018.



Two reports were lodged against Ms Khan on Jul 4 and Jul 5 in relation to comments made by Ms Khan on social media.

"She allegedly commented that Singapore law enforcement authorities discriminated against citizens, and that compared to other groups, rich Chinese and white people were treated differently under the law," said SPF in a statement on Jul 5.

SPF added then: "In the context of a news article on the City Harvest Church ruling, Raeesah Khan allegedly commented that Singapore jailed minorities mercilessly, harassed mosque leaders but let corrupt church leaders who stole S$50 million walk free, and questioned who had been paid."



Ms Khan is a first-term MP who was elected at the Jul 10 General Election. Her four-member WP team won the new Sengkang Group Representation Constituency with 52.13 per cent of the vote.

