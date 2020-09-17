Vital to frame difficult conversations in considerate and accountable manner, says WP's Raeesah Khan after police warning

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan said on Thursday (Sep 17) that it is vital to frame difficult conversations in a "considerate and accountable manner", after police issued her a warning over some of her comments on social media.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Ms Khan said her intention was "never to cause social unrest or division" and apologised for saying things "in a manner that may have caused hurt to certain communities".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police said earlier on Thursday that they had issued a "stern warning" to Ms Khan for the offence of "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race", related to comments she made on social media in 2018 and in May this year.

The warning was also issued for "an additional offence of contempt by scandalising the court".

In her Facebook post, Ms Khan said she was informed at the police station that she had received a "stern warning" and that a decision had been made not to charge her in court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said she had spent most of her youth and adult life advocating, campaigning and organising for minority causes, such as working with families torn apart by incarceration, people with disabilities and women who have gone through sexual assault.

"In my passion, I have said things in a manner that may have caused hurt to certain communities. I apologise for this. I will continue to learn and hope to contribute to positive change in Singapore."

Ms Khan also referenced the time she has spent as an MP, and said that she and her team are working hard to connect with residents in Sengkang and provide assistance to those who require help.

"The conversations I have had have been humbling, insightful, and have allowed me to understand how each one of us has an important role to play in creating a Singapore that is equitable, just, and compassionate," said Ms Khan.

"From these interactions, I have also learnt that as a leader, I have the power to start difficult conversations, and that it is vital to frame these conversations in a considerate and accountable manner. As an MP, I hope to use the appropriate platforms to speak out on matters concerning my constituents."



Ms Khan thanked those who gave her their understanding and support, adding that she would pay it forward, and continue to use her voice in Parliament to "speak frankly and responsibly on important issues".

Two reports were lodged against Ms Khan on Jul 4 and Jul 5 in relation to her comments on social media.



Ms Khan had said on Jul 5 that she regretted making “insensitive” remarks and apologised to those who may have been hurt by them.