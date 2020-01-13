Raffles City power outage plunges shoppers, diners into darkness

SINGAPORE: A power outage at Raffles City plunged shoppers and diners into darkness on Monday (Jan 13) evening.

The mall said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to a “partial power outage” at about 8pm.

“We are working to resume the affected power supply soonest possible. We will continue to post updates here and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it added.

In an update at about 9.40pm, the mall said that it would close for the day in order to work on restoring the power supply.

"Normal operations will resume tomorrow. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused," it said.

In an email to CNA, SP Group said it was aware there had been "an electricity supply interruption" at parts of Raffles City.

"Our network is in order," said the spokesperson, adding that the company has offered the mall its assistance.

Facebook user Andrea Mei said she was halfway through her dinner when the power outage happened.

“We were being forced to leave due to the blackout, so I demand a compensation on this,” she said in a comment on Raffles City's Facebook page.

Another Facebook user Muthu Suresh Mike, who was at Starbucks, said he did not hear any announcements about the power outage. He said he waited in the dark for 15 minutes before leaving.

Everything not working incl atms, escalators but the cny music still going on.... #rafflescityblackout pic.twitter.com/u5RmAAA9Rg — Alexis Cheong (@alexischeong) January 13, 2020

Twitter user Alexis Cheong said that the escalators and automated teller machines were not working due to the blackout although she could still hear Chinese New Year music being piped through.