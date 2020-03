SINGAPORE: Firefighters are putting out a blaze at a Tuas industrial building, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Tuesday night (Mar 17).

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 7 Tuas Ave 18 at about 9.45pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was raging at the premises and was also spreading along the drains," it said in a Facebook post.

SCDF firefighters are battling the blaze with three water jets and one water monitor.

Firefighters putting out a blaze at Tuas Ave 18 on Mar 17, 2020. (Photo: SCDF)