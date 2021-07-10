NParks to add new access point to the Rail Corridor: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) will add a new access point to the Rail Corridor from the Holland Green Linear Park, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said on Saturday (Jul 10).

This will be the Rail Corridor’s ninth access point, making it more accessible for residents at the Holland Green estate to enter the trail. It is expected to be completed by the third quarter of next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Residents living in the vicinity of the Rail Corridor have been asking for more access points so that they can enter the trail more safely and conveniently. There are currently eight access points into the Rail Corridor,” Mr Lee said in a Facebook post.



The trail linking the Rail Corridor with Holland Green Linear Park is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2022. (Image: National Parks Board)

Mr Lee made the announcement after a tree-planting event at the Rail Corridor. The event was part of habitat restoration to “enhance the ecological connectivity of the Rail Corridor to nearby green spaces for our native wildlife”.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said that the planting of native trees near the site of the future link was part of habitat restoration that will “enhance the ecological connectivity of the Rail Corridor to nearby green spaces for our native wildlife”. (Photo: Facebook/Desmond Lee)

“In Singapore, many of our green spaces are located close to our homes, giving us much needed respite from the pressures of city life. But our limited land requires us to balance the very many competing needs,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For green spaces, we take a science-based approach which considers our island-wide ecosystem, including the ecological connectivity between these green spaces. Any development will be carried out with care and sensitivity.”

