Railway noise barriers at 16 more locations: LTA

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has called a tender to install railway noise barriers at 16 new locations along the North-South and East-West MRT lines, it announced in a statement on Friday (Dec 14).

The awarding of the tender is expected in July 2019.

This phase, the third of the railway noise barriers programme, will cover elevated railway sections in areas such as Jurong, Woodlands and Pasir Ris. About 5.5km of railway noise barriers will be installed.

On-site installation works are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2020 and completed around 2023, following design and off-site fabrication works. This will bring the total length of noise barriers installed across Singapore to 27km.

Such noise barriers are expected to reduce rail noise levels by about five to 10 decibels.

LTA has implemented early closures and late openings along the North-South and East-West lines since December 2017 to facilitate installation works. On-site works under Phase 2 of the programme is currently ongoing, slated for completion by 2020.

Priority is given to stretches along elevated railway tracks where the noise levels exceed the National Environment Agency’s standard of 67 decibels per hour.



Other measures implemented by LTA to reduce railway noise include the use of noise-dampening wheels and concrete sleeper tracks. The agency also said they would continue working with train operators and manufacturers to find alternative solutions.

