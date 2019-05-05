Ramadan a time for reflection and correction: Singapore President Halimah Yacob

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob on Sunday (May 5) urged Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan for reflection and correction, and show greater compassion and kindness towards others.

In a post on Facebook, Madam Halimah noted the start of Ramadan on Monday, when Muslims begin a month of fasting.

"Ramadan is a special month for Muslims. We don’t only fast from dawn to dusk and enhance our piety through increased prayers, but it is also a time for us to enhance our acts of compassion and kindness and show greater humility, moderation and restraint," Mdm Halimah said.

She called on Muslims who have not been abiding by those values to correct themselves and leave behind negative and destructive habits.

"This is in fact the true meaning of Islam. It is not just about rituals and how we eat, dress or pray but of equal importance is how our words, acts and deeds benefit and not harm others," she said.

"It is about how on a daily basis, we bring good to others so that our existence is seen as a blessing and not a bane. Regardless of who you are and what is your status in society, each one of us is capable of doing good," she added.

Several ministers, including Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, also took to Facebook on Sunday to extend their Ramadan greetings.

"I wish that your Ramadan will be filled with joy and health, and we continue to share the spirit of togetherness, compassion, and care for everyone," Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

Mr Chan said that Ramadan provides an opportunity for different faiths to foster closer bonds.

"During the month, many breaking of fast sessions will be held across Singapore. Non-Muslims will join in too - giving us opportunities to foster greater inter-faith understanding, and bond stronger as a community," he said.