Muslims in Singapore to mark start of Ramadan on Apr 13

SINGAPORE: Muslims in Singapore will usher in the holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday (Apr 13).

The holy month begins with a sighting of the new moon based on the Islamic lunar calendar, after which the religious authorities of Muslim majority countries will declare the start of Ramadan.

In announcing the date, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) noted that according to astronomical calculations, the crescent for the month of Ramadan appeared on Monday evening after sunset for about 16 minutes.

In a statement on Monday, the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, wished all Muslims in Singapore a blessed Ramadan.

“Let us welcome this month with good intentions to seek goodness for ourselves, our families and our community. Let us share the blessings of Ramadan. May God bless our efforts to overcome any challenges and make us people of faith and devotion,” he said.

