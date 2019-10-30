Police investigate condo resident for 'intentionally causing harassment to a security officer'

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a report lodged against a 44-year-old man for "intentionally causing harassment to a security officer" at Eight Riversuites condominium.

This comes after a video over the weekend showed a resident at the condominium verbally abusing a security guard over a parking dispute.

"The police are investigating a report which was lodged against a 44-year-old man, Mr Erramalli Ramesh, for an offence of intentionally causing harassment to a security officer who was deployed at Eight Riversuites condominium," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement late on Wednesday (Oct 30).

In the video uploaded over the weekend, a man who identifies himself as Ramesh is heard hurling vulgarities at the security guard over a condominium rule requiring guests to pay S$10 for parking after 11pm.

The video attracted much criticism from Singaporeans.

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Sunday weighed in on the issue, saying on Facebook that while the resident's actions were wrong on "so many levels", "we should absolutely avoid threatening or harassing the resident concerned".

“The police take a stern view towards any abusive behaviour against security officers who are carrying out their duties,” MHA said.

"Mr Erramalli is married to a local-born Singapore Citizen. He obtained his Singapore Citizenship on the sponsorship of his wife, under the Family Ties scheme," it added.