Razer's face mask manufacturing line begins production, able to produce 5 millions masks a month

SINGAPORE: Singapore gaming company Razer announced on Friday (Apr 24) that its fully automated mask manufacturing line was now operational and has begun production.

Around 5 million masks a month can be produced and the manufacturing capacity "can be scaled up if required", said the firm in a media release.

The mask production line was set up within 24 days of initiating the project.

Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang initially announced on Apr 1 that Razer had plans to set up the manufacturing line within 30 days.

In the media release, the company said it has been "actively contributing toward the fight against COVID-19", including donating up to 1 million face masks globally.

Razer said it was committed to setting up the production line "due to the lack of high quality and reliably manufactured face masks in the market, as well as the lack of face masks in Southeast Asia".

"The demand for face masks has also increased in recent times due to the call by global government health bodies for citizens to mask up at all times," said the company.

Mr Tan in a Facebook post on Friday added that the masks, which are manufactured in an ISO 13485 certified controlled room environment, will be "fully certified to domestic and international standards".

ISO 13485 is an international standard for quality management widely used in the medical device industry.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong announced last week that it was mandatory to wear a mask when stepping out of the house.

Individuals who are caught refusing to wear a mask will be fined S$300 on their first offence, while those who flout the rule a second time will be fined S$1,000.



As of noon on Friday, Singapore confirmed 897 new cases of COVID-19, taking the national total to 12,075.



