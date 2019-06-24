Razer partners Visa to integrate prepaid payment option into Razer Pay app

SINGAPORE: Gamer lifestyle brand Razer announced a partnership with international digital payment firm Visa on Monday (Jun 24) to offer integrated virtual prepaid payment option through a mini-app.

It's a collaboration between Razer’s financial technology arm, Razer Fintech and Visa’s fintech fast-track program.

Razer Pay users will be able to make payments wherever Visa is accepted, and will be offered benefits and rewards when using their prepaid cards for e-commerce transactions and overseas purchases.

Razer Pay allows users to perform mobile top-ups, purchase virtual credits, and entertainment purchases for music and streaming services. It has also collaborated with partners to introduce ride-hailing, movie ticketing and utility payments in mini-applications.



“Razer Fintech is a core growth initiative for Razer as we continue to empower digital payments across emerging markets, starting from Southeast Asia," said Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer.

"We are incredibly excited with the opportunities that this innovative payment solution serves to millions of consumers, connecting them to an extensive network of merchants globally.

"This partnership with Visa significantly extends Razer Fintech’s position as the largest offline-to-online digital payment network in the region,” he added.

The scheme will be rolled out progressively in selected countries across Southeast Asia in the coming months, before expanding globally.

