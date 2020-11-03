High levels of arsenic found in Bellamy’s Organic baby pasta, recall issued by SFA

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for a pasta marketed as baby food under the Bellamy’s Organic brand after it was found to have high levels of arsenic.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Tuesday (Nov 3) that it has directed the importer, DKSH Marketing Services, to recall Bellamy's Organic - Organic Brown Rice Pasta Stars.

All batches of the implicated product are being recalled as a precaution and the recall is ongoing. Each box of pasta is 200g and comes from Australia.

According to the product packaging, the brown rice pasta stars are targeted at infants from the age of seven months.

Arsenic exceeding the maximum limit for arsenic in baby food was detected in samples of the pasta.

The maximum limit as stated in the Singapore Food Regulations is 0.1ppm.

Samples of the Bellamy's product contained arsenic at levels ranging between 0.12ppm to 0.3ppm, said SFA.

“The level of arsenic detected may cause the product to be unsafe for consumption by infants if there is long-term intake,” said SFA.

Consumers who have purchased the product should ensure that their infants do not consume them.

Consumers may also wish to seek medical advice for infants who feel unwell. Those who have purchased the affected product may contact their point of purchase for enquiries and for exchange of product, SFA added.