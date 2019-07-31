SFA recalls salmon from Norway after bacteria detected in samples

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for Atlantic salmon from Norway after listeria monocytogenes bacteria was detected in a sample, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (Jul 31).

The affected fish was brought into Singapore by importer Yu Fish. The company’s supplier in Norway had informed them of the contamination, SFA said in a media release.

The recall is ongoing.

“Consumers who have purchased Atlantic salmon from Norway are advised to cook the salmon thoroughly before consumption,” said SFA. “Those who are unsure if the salmon they purchased are affected can approach the retail outlet from which the purchase was made to check.”

Listeria monocytogenes may cause Listeriosis, a bacterial infection with symptoms such as fever, muscle aches and diarrhoea.

The bacteria spreads by consumption of food items, and cannot be passed from one person to another. It can be killed by thorough cooking.

SFA also advised customers to observe proper hygiene and safe handling of food to reduce risk of listeriosis. This includes washing of hands after handling raw food, and keeping raw and cooked food separate.