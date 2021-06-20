Reconfigured Pasir Ris Bus Interchange to start operations on Jul 3

SINGAPORE: Commuters can expect improved facilities and inclusive features when the reconfigured Pasir Ris Bus Interchange commences operations from Jul 3, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sunday (Jun 20).

The reconfigured interchange will comprise part of the existing bus interchange and connect to a new section along Pasir Ris Central.

This was done to facilitate the construction of the Pasir Ris Integrated Transport Hub and the Pasir Ris rail turnback, LTA added. It will operate until around 2028, when the transport hub is completed.

There will be no changes to the bus services operating from the interchange, though commuters should take note of the new boarding and alighting berths for their respective services, the authority said.

A dedicated shuttle bus for Singapore Armed Forces servicemen travelling to and from the SAF Ferry Terminal will continue to be located at the reconfigured bus terminal, with a designated waiting space for pick-up and drop-off, it added.

Posters and directional signs will be placed around the bus interchange and Pasir Ris MRT station to guide commuters, while service ambassadors will also be deployed to help commuters.

ENHANCED FACILITIES

Facility improvements at the bus interchange include more spacious boarding points at all berths and graduated kerb edges to facilitate boarding of passengers in wheelchairs and parents with strollers.

It will also have sheltered, barrier-free boarding and alighting facilities.

The boarding berths at the reconfigured Pasir Ris Bus Interchange. (Photo: LTA)

The alighting berths at the reconfigured Pasir Ris Bus Interchange. (Photo: LTA)

Other inclusive features such as priority queue zones with seats, barrier-free toilets and a nursing room will also be available.

“A commuter-care room is also set aside for commuters with special needs who may require access to a quiet and calming space,” said LTA.

Staff amenities such as staff canteen and staff lounge have been upgraded as well, and dedicated toilets and a cleaners’ room have been added to “provide more convenience to the workers”.

To make it easier for cyclists to transfer to public transport, there are 150 bicycle parking lots inside the interchange.

The interchange has also received the BCA Green Mark Gold Award for environmental sustainability for incorporating features such as a green roof, which keeps the interchange naturally cool, and LED lighting.

In addition, the reconfigured bus interchange is equipped with a reverse warning system, which enhances safety by alerting bus captains through blinker lights when other buses are reversing within a parking area.

“LTA will closely monitor bus operations at the reconfigured bus interchange, and make any necessary adjustments to ensure smooth journeys for commuters,” it said.